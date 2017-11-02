David Unsworth gives update on Cuco Martina as he admits Everton's game with Watford is 'a cup final for me'

David Unsworth has admitted he does not know the extent of Cuco Martina’s injury, only that the defender will spend the night in hospital and was complaining of pain in his next following a heavy fall in the first half of Everton’s 3-0 defeat to Lyon.

The 28-year-old received treatment for around seven minutes where he appeared to be unconscious before being stretchered off wearing a neck brace.

Local media suggested Martina complained of not being able to feel his legs but Unsworth said he was not aware of this, only that he was concussed and suffering pains down his neck and would be going to hospital for scans.

“He was concussed by all accounts and complained of pains down his neck so he’s gone straight to hospital for scans and we wish him all the best and hope he’s okay,” Unsworth revealed.

“Not too sure [about reports he couldn’t feel his legs], the report we just got from the doctors was that he had pains in his neck and that he was concussed. I don’t know. He’s in the best hands now at the hospital for all the right tests and precautions. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and he will be back with us as soon as possible.”

Aside from the concerning injury to Martina, it was a disappointing night on the whole for Unsworth, who saw whatever chance he had left of taking the Everton job on a permanent basis seemingly slip through his hands.

David Unsworth looks on during his side's clash with Lyon (Getty) More