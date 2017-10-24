David Unsworth wants Everton job after Ronald Koeman dismissal

David Unsworth has made a name for himself at Everton: Getty

David Unsworth has confirmed he wants to become Everton's new manager after taking temporary charge following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Dutchman Koeman was dismissed on Monday after the 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal dropped the club into the Premier League's bottom three and made it just two wins in 13 matches.

Everton under-23 boss Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of the senior side and will lead them in their Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Unsworth, a former Everton defender, who also stepped into the breach when Roberto Martinez was fired in May 2016, said: "I'll repeat myself from the last time I was sat here, 18 months ago - who wouldn't want this job?

"It's a wonderful football club with amazing fans and it's a top job for any manager, myself included.

"The chairman (Bill Kenwright) has given me an opportunity, (major shareholder) Farhad (Moshiri) has given me an opportunity, the board has given me an opportunity to hopefully get a run of games where performances go up and we produce some wins as well.

"From that - performances and results - will dictate any future for me as Everton manager."

Ronald Koeman was sacked by Everton nine games into the Premier League season (Getty)