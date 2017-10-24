David Unsworth wants Everton job after Ronald Koeman dismissal
David Unsworth has confirmed he wants to become Everton's new manager after taking temporary charge following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.
Dutchman Koeman was dismissed on Monday after the 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal dropped the club into the Premier League's bottom three and made it just two wins in 13 matches.
Everton under-23 boss Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of the senior side and will lead them in their Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea on Wednesday.
Unsworth, a former Everton defender, who also stepped into the breach when Roberto Martinez was fired in May 2016, said: "I'll repeat myself from the last time I was sat here, 18 months ago - who wouldn't want this job?
"It's a wonderful football club with amazing fans and it's a top job for any manager, myself included.
"The chairman (Bill Kenwright) has given me an opportunity, (major shareholder) Farhad (Moshiri) has given me an opportunity, the board has given me an opportunity to hopefully get a run of games where performances go up and we produce some wins as well.
"From that - performances and results - will dictate any future for me as Everton manager."
Unsworth’s reputation has grown over the last year after guiding the under-23s to the Premier League 2 title last season.
The 44-year-old, who had two spells as a player at Goodison from 1992-97 and 1998-2004 making 350 appearances and scoring 40 goals, is likely to remain in place for the Premier League visits to Leicester and Watford - either side of the Europa League trip to Lyon - before the international break.
Unsworth's previous one match in charge on the final day of the 2015-16 season saw him oversee a 3-0 win over Norwich, notable for handing academy graduate and now first-team regular Tom Davies his first Premier League start and giving Jonjoe Kenny a senior debut off the bench.
He and assistant John Ebbrell had been expecting to be in dugout for the u23s' Checkatrade Trophy clash at Lincoln on Tuesday evening but have been given the task of taking the reins following Koeman's departure.
Meanwhile, the dismissed Koeman took to social to express his disappointed at having lost his job but said he was grateful for the chance to take charge of a "great club".
"I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager," Koeman wrote on Twitter.
"I would like to thank (chairman) Bill Kenwright, (major shareholder) Farhad Moshiri and the Everton Board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.
"Naturally I am disappointed at this moment but I wish the team good luck in the future."
