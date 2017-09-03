David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier

Spain will monitor the fitness of David Villa ahead of their World Cup qualifier with Liechtenstein due to an adductor problem.

David Villa's Spain recall may end in disappointment after the New York City striker suffered an adductor injury in training on Sunday.

After three years away from the national side Villa was a surprise inclusion in Julen Lopetegui's latest squad, and he made a brief substitute appearance against Italy on Saturday.

Villa came on in the closing minutes to win his 98th cap in the 3-0 victory in Madrid, replacing the impressive Isco at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But any hopes of getting more game time against Liechtenstein on Tuesday were dealt a blow during training.

"David Villa has suffered a slight elongation in his adductor muscle in training," a Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) statement read.

"At the end of the session, Villa went with the medical team of the RFEF to the university hospital Sanitas La Moraleja, where he was given an MRI.

"Villa remains in the camp and his participation in the match against Liechtenstein will depend on his evolution."