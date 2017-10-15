David Warner stokes Ashes fire by promising 'war' and 'hatred' when Australia take on England

Australia opener David Warner has fired the opening salvo ahead of this winter's Ashes against England, likening the series to a "war" and saying the hosts would work up some "hatred" for their opponents to get in the right frame of mind.

Warner also insists he does not regret comments he made during the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in 2013 about England having "scared eyes", adding that he fully expected more words to be exchanged during the coming series.

"As soon as you step on that line it's war," Warner said on ABC Grandstand. "You try and get into a battle as quick as you can. I try and look in the opposition's eyes and try and work out 'how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him?'

"You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to actually get some hatred about them to actually get up when you're out there. History is a big part in this and that is what carries us onto the ground."