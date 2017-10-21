Davinson Sanchez warns Liverpool that Tottenham are still riding high after their draw with Real Madrid

Davinson Sanchez has warned Liverpool that Tottenham are riding high and confident of winning Sunday's Premier League clash between the two clubs, with Spurs still buoyant after their impressive 1-1 draw with Real Madrid earlier this week.

Tottenham took a giant step towards qualifying from Champions League Group H on Tuesday night, when they drew with the defending champions in Spain.

Mauricio Pochettino sprang a tactical surprise by utilising an unfamiliar 5-3-2 formation, but Spurs were superb and were unlucky not to win the game. Sanchez, who only joined the club in August, was particularly impressive, helping to keep both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema quiet in a dominant display at the back.

And Sanchez has said that the manner in which Spurs kept their heads under pressure was key to the result, which leaves the club tied level on points with Real at the top of the group, six points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.

“I think that they as the hosts, they were on top early on, they had their own fans urging them forward, they were playing at home of course,” Sanchez said. “But we tried to impose our own style of play, and our key players, and indeed the whole team managed to play with a calm and clear head.

“At half-time the manager told us to play our football in as calm and cool a manner as possible, and that with all the ability that we have, it would be impossible not to impose ourselves on the game. So finally it’s not so much about the surroundings but getting the best out of each and every player.”

Spurs will attempt to maintain their momentum when they host Liverpool in the late kick-off on Sunday – a team they are winless against in their last nine Premier League meetings.

Manchester United’s shock loss to Huddersfield on Saturday means that Tottenham can move joint-second with a win. But to do so they will need to win at their temporary Wembley home for only the second time this league season.