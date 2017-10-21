Davinson Sanchez warns Liverpool that Tottenham are still riding high after their draw with Real Madrid
Davinson Sanchez has warned Liverpool that Tottenham are riding high and confident of winning Sunday's Premier League clash between the two clubs, with Spurs still buoyant after their impressive 1-1 draw with Real Madrid earlier this week.
Tottenham took a giant step towards qualifying from Champions League Group H on Tuesday night, when they drew with the defending champions in Spain.
Mauricio Pochettino sprang a tactical surprise by utilising an unfamiliar 5-3-2 formation, but Spurs were superb and were unlucky not to win the game. Sanchez, who only joined the club in August, was particularly impressive, helping to keep both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema quiet in a dominant display at the back.
And Sanchez has said that the manner in which Spurs kept their heads under pressure was key to the result, which leaves the club tied level on points with Real at the top of the group, six points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.
“I think that they as the hosts, they were on top early on, they had their own fans urging them forward, they were playing at home of course,” Sanchez said. “But we tried to impose our own style of play, and our key players, and indeed the whole team managed to play with a calm and clear head.
“At half-time the manager told us to play our football in as calm and cool a manner as possible, and that with all the ability that we have, it would be impossible not to impose ourselves on the game. So finally it’s not so much about the surroundings but getting the best out of each and every player.”
Spurs will attempt to maintain their momentum when they host Liverpool in the late kick-off on Sunday – a team they are winless against in their last nine Premier League meetings.
Manchester United’s shock loss to Huddersfield on Saturday means that Tottenham can move joint-second with a win. But to do so they will need to win at their temporary Wembley home for only the second time this league season.
“We’ve tried to pick as many points as possible at Wembley, unfortunately that hasn’t quite happened for us,” Sanchez said. “We won in the Champions League and we won there in the League Cup, and we’ve just picked up three points in the league in our new home. But sure, it’s important not to drop points in the league and that’s why we are currently battling it out at the top.
“This game is very special because both teams have big players who can win games. Facing Liverpool will be hard but we will look to win the game because we have the mentality to keep up the performance from Tuesday. The most important thing is our mentality and then it is to hope we can play the next game in the same way we did the last one.”
Sanchez is only 21, and he played with Ajax in the Eredivisie for only one season before moving to north London for a club-record £42m fee, but the Colombian international is already a key part of Pochettino’s side having slotted into a three man defence alongside Belgian pair Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.
And the youngster has settled into London life well, although he admits he has yet to explore the city much since his big-money transfer.
“My life is calm and quiet, I am a person who is always relaxed. I like to stay in my home as I’m always thinking about the games and training. I have a lot of contact with my family. I’m enjoying London, I like to go to restaurants and sometimes go to the city centre,” he added.
“It has helped having a big mentality [from playing in the Copa Libatadores and big matches with Ajax]. It helped me when I started here and has improved my performances. It’s very important for me to maintain that mentality as I want to help my teammates.”