Davis Cup: France claim doubles to move within one win of 2017 title

France captain Yannick Noah gambled on an untested pair for the pivotal Davis Cup final doubles against Belgium on Saturday but Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert's win ensured he was spared a "hot seat" as Les Bleus moved into the driving seat.

Despite a big scare in the third set, Noah's chosen duo beat Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore 6-1 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 as France moved 2-1 ahead and within one win of a 10th Davis Cup title before Sunday's reverse singles.

Noah had been expected to pick either Julien Benneteau or Nicolas Mahut, with whom Herbert won two grand slam titles, but he surprisingly went for Gasquet instead, thus putting out a combination who had never played a competitive match together.

Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert were something of a surprise selection (AFP)

"It was a difficult decision because a lot of people did not have the same vision and even people within the group did not have the same vision," he said.