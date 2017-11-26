Davis Cup win 'from another world' for Pouille

After helping France to a first Davis Cup win in 16 years, Lucas Pouille reflected on an emotional victory.

Lucas Pouille described winning the Davis Cup as a "feeling from another world" after inspiring France to victory over Belgium.

David Goffin's straight-sets win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga earlier on Sunday meant a deciding rubber was needed between Pouille and the experienced Steve Darcis.

And it was 23-year-old Pouille that kept his nerve amid the pressure cooker in Lille to record a 6-3 6-1 6-0 thrashing.

France won the Davis Cup for the first time since 2001, and 10th time in total, an achievement Pouille struggled to comprehend.

"There are no words needed, just look at the atmosphere and emotion we have right now," he said on court after his win.

"I'm so proud of the team, we really wanted this trophy and we finally got it after 16 years

"When Jo lost I was crazy in my head, and I was like 'come on go for it, play your game'.

"I'm so emotional right now, to play in front of my family and friends is like a feeling from another world.

"We made it finally. I'm so happy, I'm going to celebrate right now."

France captain Yannick Noah, who was also skipper the last time they won in 2001, believes the strength in depth in the French ranks was crucial to victory.

"Oh wow, what a grand finale. I live this through the players, obviously," he said.

"We tried to play like a team even though we have a number one in Jo.

"I'm so happy for this group. It takes a while when you don't win for 16 years, it's a lot of things to take care of, but it's a beautiful adventure.

"Before the season I felt we had a strong team. We didn't have a top five-six player in the world but eight or nine players capable of playing compared to others who have one or two.

"We have a team spirit, we're motivated to represent the country. Four points from four different guys, it's beautiful."