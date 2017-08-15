Davis gets another contract extension from Panthers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis' contract now ties him to the team through 2018 following a one-year extension.

The extension takes the All-Pro linebacker's contract through the 2018 season, with the 34-year-old reportedly netting an additional $3 million in guaranteed money between 2017 and 2018.

Davis has torn the ACL in his right knee three times, most recently in September 2011, but has been at his best in the last few seasons.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015 as he led a suffocating Panthers defense that helped the team reach the Super Bowl, and has been picked for the Pro Bowl the last two years.

Davis carries immense respect in the Panthers locker room and was named the NFL's Man of the Year in 2014 for his charitable work off the field.