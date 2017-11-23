Davis leads Australian Open as Spieth struggles in the wind

Cameron Davis set the pace in his home Open, while Jordan Spieth is seven shots off the pace.

Cameron Davis holds a two-shot lead in the Australian Open and defending champion Jordan Spieth has work to do after struggling in the wind during his first round.

Sydney native Davis, who only turned professional last year, started with an eight-under 63 to set the pace at The Australian Golf Course on Thursday.

The 22-year-old capitalised on favourable conditions at a course where he won the Australian Amateur two years ago, birdying six of the first seven holes and dropping just the one shot at the ninth.

An opening 65 put Taylor Macdonald in second spot, with former world number one Jason Day, Nick Cullen and Alex Edge also flying the flag for Australia a further shot back.

Day, playing his home Open for the first time in four years, came up with eight birdies with the backing of an expectant crowd after starting on the back nine, but a double-bogey at the eighth hampered his progress following a poor tee shot.

"I felt like I played some pretty solid golf out there." said Day. "I didn't miss many fairways and I didn't miss many greens. I think the biggest thing for me is to just try and play the way I've been playing but hole more putts."

Spieth, winner of this tournament in two of the last three years, had to contend with stronger winds in the afternoon and signed for a one-under 70.

The three-time major champion made six birdies in an up and down first round, bogeying five to sit seven shots off the pace.

"It's going to play pretty similar tomorrow as to today, this golf course is going to bake out on the weekend, you'll see scores back up on this course because the wind always blows and the greens firm up." the American said.

"I'm not anxious about the finish of this tournament yet, I'll just have to kind of stay focused on the goals that I've set."