Davis Love III to have hip-replacement surgery
Former United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III will undergo hip replacement surgery on Tuesday, his agent confirmed to Omnisport.
"I had a hip problem [for] the last few years, and I had a hip resurfacing trying to avoid hip surgery because I'm a chicken," Love told reporters at the RSM Classic.
"But after playing [last month in the CIMB Classic in Malaysia and the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship],I realised it was an uphill battle."
Doctors have told Love, 53, it will take 3-4 months for a full recovery, but he could start chipping in a month, he said.
The victorious 2016 Ryder Cup captain, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year, has a two-fold goal: to return to the PGA Tour by March and then become the oldest tournament winner in the tour's history.
Sam Snead won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open at 52.