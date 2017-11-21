Davis Love III to have hip-replacement surgery

Davis Love III will miss three to four months after confirmation he will undergo hip surgery on Tuesday.

Former United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III will undergo hip replacement surgery on Tuesday, his agent confirmed to Omnisport.

"I had a hip problem [for] the last few years, and I had a hip resurfacing trying to avoid hip surgery because I'm a chicken," Love told reporters at the RSM Classic.

"But after playing [last month in the CIMB Classic in Malaysia and the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship],I realised it was an uphill battle."

Doctors have told Love, 53, it will take 3-4 months for a full recovery, but he could start chipping in a month, he said.

The victorious 2016 Ryder Cup captain, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year, has a two-fold goal: to return to the PGA Tour by March and then become the oldest tournament winner in the tour's history.

Sam Snead won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open at 52.