Davis suffers concussion against Nuggets

Anthony Davis suffered a concussion for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Denver Nuggets.

New Orleans Pelicans star power forward Anthony Davis left Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets early in the third quarter with a concussion, the team announced.

Davis was hit square in the forehead while guarding Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic.

He looked woozy after the play, but originally wanted to stay on the court. He was instead brought into the locker room, and shortly after diagnosed with a concussion.

Davis had 17 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes of action before his injury.

Jokic was whistled for an offensive foul on the play, but no flagrant was given. The Nuggets outscored New Orleans 42-24 in the third quarter with Davis in the locker room.