Dawid Malan top scores with 63 but England's legspin Achilles heel strikes again as wickets tumble

England (298/8) vs Cricket Australia XI

Dawid Malan, son of a South African dentist and an English mother, extracted most from the opening day of England’s second warm-up game, top-scoring with 63 when the tourists had a taste of their second Test venue and its drop-in pitch, and of batting under lights against a pink ball.

Overall, though, England’s batting was ominously ordinary against a rookie attack. Mark Stoneman, who scored 61 before hitting a low full toss to midwicket, admitted the standard of the CA XI was “pretty similar” to the club bowling he had faced in Sydney grade cricket for the last seven winters, before diplomatically modifying it to “a step up”. Their bowlers were tidy but probably not since the 1960s - perhaps not since the 1860s when they first toured here - have England faced an attack of such amiable pace in a first-class match in Australia.

Malan was the only one of England’s top five who lasted into the final session and got the benefit of batting under floodlights. England then lost three wickets for seven runs to the second pink ball, although there was nothing more than slight seam movement at any time of day or night. “Not a great deal of movement to be honest,” as Stoneman summed it up. “Some of the dismissals we had today were a bit on the sloppy side. We need to be scoring hundreds - and big hundreds.”

Malan, by his own admission, was not at his best when he played five Tests for England last summer when he was too closed-off, ie side-on, and cramped. On this tour - his first visit to Australia - the Middlesex lefthander has opened up in every sense, and it could be that his time has come at the age of 30. He offdrove his first ball of the tour rather handsomely for four in Perth, scoring 56 before retiring, and carried on to a second 50 before wafting carelessly in the final over to his manifest disgust.