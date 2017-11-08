Dawid Malan top scores with 63 but England's legspin Achilles heel strikes again as wickets tumble
England (298/8) vs Cricket Australia XI
Dawid Malan, son of a South African dentist and an English mother, extracted most from the opening day of England’s second warm-up game, top-scoring with 63 when the tourists had a taste of their second Test venue and its drop-in pitch, and of batting under lights against a pink ball.
Overall, though, England’s batting was ominously ordinary against a rookie attack. Mark Stoneman, who scored 61 before hitting a low full toss to midwicket, admitted the standard of the CA XI was “pretty similar” to the club bowling he had faced in Sydney grade cricket for the last seven winters, before diplomatically modifying it to “a step up”. Their bowlers were tidy but probably not since the 1960s - perhaps not since the 1860s when they first toured here - have England faced an attack of such amiable pace in a first-class match in Australia.
Malan was the only one of England’s top five who lasted into the final session and got the benefit of batting under floodlights. England then lost three wickets for seven runs to the second pink ball, although there was nothing more than slight seam movement at any time of day or night. “Not a great deal of movement to be honest,” as Stoneman summed it up. “Some of the dismissals we had today were a bit on the sloppy side. We need to be scoring hundreds - and big hundreds.”
Malan, by his own admission, was not at his best when he played five Tests for England last summer when he was too closed-off, ie side-on, and cramped. On this tour - his first visit to Australia - the Middlesex lefthander has opened up in every sense, and it could be that his time has come at the age of 30. He offdrove his first ball of the tour rather handsomely for four in Perth, scoring 56 before retiring, and carried on to a second 50 before wafting carelessly in the final over to his manifest disgust.
In adjusting to this new day/night lifestyle, the England players at midday walked from their hotel over the new bridge across the river Torrens to the Oval. This bridge is the essential piece of infrastructure that has made Adelaide the world capital of day/night Tests. It is only 400 yards from the central railway station to the Oval’s entrance if people use this bridge, which they can cross 10 abreast.
In day/night games the first session lasts from 2 to 4 pm, when there is a 20-minute tea interval, the second from 4.20 until the dinner break at 6.20 pm - and it makes sense if the second interval, when the players are more tired, is longer. During the dinner break the ground retreats into shadow, the floodlights come on, and from 7 pm, when natural and artificial light fight for supremacy, batting becomes more difficult and the pink ball less visible - at least until it becomes part of the players’ routine.
No amount of sympathetic lighting, however, could camouflage the modest pace of the home attack. The initials could stand for the Cadets Anonymous XI, because they are lads not wanted by the six Sheffield Shield states. Both the left-armer Jackson Coleman and the 21 year-old legspinner Daniel Fallins were making their first-class debuts, yet they took seven wickets.
It is so easy for Cricket Australia to say the states are too busy playing each other in the Sheffield Shield to spare any decent players - because England do not have a leg to stand. As their head coach Trevor Bayliss pointed out before this game, touring sides have had to make do with practising against county second XIs for years. As a parallel, the Australians in the second warm-up of their last Ashes tour played against Essex - and three of their main bowlers, Matt Salisbury, Tom Moore and Aron Nijjar were not household names then, nor are they now.
Coleman had Alastair Cook pushing forward and edging a catch for 15 - “he’s getting a couple of decent balls up front”, said Stoneman - but the other pace bowling seldom reached 80mph and England’s batsmen could plunge on to the front foot and even pull it.
Bland pace bowling, however, did not stop England losing four wickets to legspin, their traditional Achilles heel. With a Warne-like walk to the crease, Fallins floated up his legbreaks, relished the reluctance of England’s batsmen to use their feet, and took prime wickets, like James Vince and Joe Root when they tried to slog-sweep to the short square boundary. Vince yorked himself and Root leading-edged to mid-off, while Jonny Bairstow edged a cut just before the lights had an impact - but, fortunately for England, Malan did too.