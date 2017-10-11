Its a day of draws in KPL midweek matches

The mid-week draws had no significant effect on the table with Tusker still occupying fifth position with 43 points, two points above Sharks

There was no outright win registered in all the three mid-week Kenyan Premier League matches played on Wednesday across the country.

KPL defending champions, Tusker were held to a scoreless draw by Kariobangi Sharks same as host Western Stima and Nzoia Sugar whom both played to yet another draws with Nakumatt and Zoo respectively.

Zoo picked their fourth point in two games following a 2-2 draw with Nzoia Sugar at Kericho Green Stadium.

Nakumatt, on the other hand, picked one point since their reinstatement to the league last week after holding Western Stima to a 1-1 draw away in Kisumu.

The mid-week draws had no significant effect on the KPL table with Tusker still occupying the fifth position with 43 points, two points and a place above Kariobangi Sharks.

Nzoia Sugar edged closer to within a point off seventh-placed Posta Rangers on 39 points while Nakumatt and Zoo occupy positions 13th and 14th with 31 and 29 points respectively.

Gor Mahia who will be up against Mathare United on Saturday are top of the league with 60 points.