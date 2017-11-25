Day moves into Australian Open lead

Jason Day has never won his home Open, but is in pole position to get his hands on the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday.

Jason Day will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Australian Open as he eyes a first title of the year on home soil.

The former world number one birdied the last hole at The Australian Golf Course on Saturday to card a two-under 69 and move to the top of the leaderboard on 10 under.

Day has dropped from the top of the rankings to 12th in a 2017 to forget, but gave himself a golden opportunity to end his barren spell by lifting the Stonehaven Cup for the first time.

The 30-year-old had to wait until the 14th for his first birdie, but made another at the next and finished with a third of his round after his only bogey at 17.

Lucas Herbert led Day by a shot after the second round, but trails his compatriot by the same margin after the 21-year-old signed for a level-par 71.

A double-bogey at 11 struck a blow to the youngster, who bogeyed the fifth in a round which included three birdies.

Sweden's Jonas Blixt surged into contention with a five-under 66 to join Matt Jones - another Australian challenger - on seven under.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth was unable to make a charge on moving day, a one-under round of 70 leaving the three-time major champion eight shots adrift of Day.

