Dean Furman aware of the challenge facing SuperSport United in Maritzburg

Furman hopes that his return will give Matsatsantsa the edge in their MTN 8 semi-final against the Team of Choice next weekend

SuperSport United will return to domestic action against Maritzburg United in an MTN 8 second leg semi-final encounter a few days after the conclusion of the international break.

Matsatsantsa will be desperate to turn things around as Fadlu Davids' men have the advantage of an away goal, after playing out to a 1-1 score line in Tshwane.

But ahead of the clash, SuperSport will be given a boost as captain Dean Furman will return to the heart of the midfield after serving a suspension for the red card he picked up in the Tshwane Derby.

While youngster Teboho Mokoena deputised in Furman’s absence, the 29-year-old’s return will come as a welcome boost for Eric Tinkler’s men.

“I’m still frustrated as I believe it [the red card] didn’t warrant [a ban for] two games,” Furman told City Press.

“But I have moved on from that and had a good rest, and now feel refreshed. I recuperated a bit and I was able to support the lads against Chiefs and I am ready to go now,” he added.

Going into the clash, Furman is also hopeful that SuperSport can continue their impressive record in Maritzburg.

“We know what to do and our aim is to go and score. Fortunately for us, we have always done well in Maritzburg and I feel confident because of our success down there over the seasons,” he said.

“It was unlike us to concede a goal like that, but it happens in football. It’s not the end of the world – we were just unlucky. There is all to play for and we know we have to score,” he concluded.