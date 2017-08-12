Dean Furman backs Siyabonga Nhlapo to fill Michael Boxall’s void at SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa lost the New Zealander to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Minnesota United after the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman says new signing Siyabonga Nhlapo has what it takes to fill the void left by Michael Boxall at right back.

“It’s obviously sad to have lost Michael Boxall, but it’s up to Siyabonga Nhlapho to step up and fill his spot. I believe he can do it,” Furman told Goal.

Nhlapo, who joined United from Bidvest Wits earlier this month, will face stiff competition from a certain Grant Kekana.

“He will obviously have to push Grant Kekana all the way for a starting berth which is going to be tough in what’s otherwise a similar squad than we had last year,” he said.

“There are some excellent young players coming through at the moment and we hope they are given a chance to express themselves.

“They want to make a name for themselves as Teboho Mokoena did last year. So I think the club have shown they aren’t afraid to promote from within,” Furman added.

This season, they will be managed by a new man in former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler who replaced Stuart Baxter.

“We saw how exciting Cape Town City were last year. They were one of the teams to watch. There was an element of counter-attacking football, quick on the break and he is certainly trying to implement that into us," he revealed.

“We’ve worked hard on his structure and how he wants us to play,” Furman concluded.