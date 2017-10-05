Dean Furman: Bafana Bafana must play without fear

Bafana midfielder Furman has called on his teammates not to fear the opposition

SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman has called on the national team to stop fearing and hyping up opposition players.

The 29-year-old is set to miss out on the Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Saturday through suspension, but this has not stopped him from warning his fellow teammates not to fear or show the Burkinabe too much respect in what is a must-win encounter for Stuart Baxter’s men.

However, he could be back in the team when Bafana host Senegal in November. The South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed that the replay between the two nations will take place on November 10.

“I think the problem with us is that we hype up the opposition a lot. We tend to concern ourselves about things like this – about the African giants and this player and that one playing in the English League or other big leagues in Europe – and forget about ourselves,” Furman was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“I am talking from a national perspective. We tend to concern ourselves with opposition and forget about our talent,” he added.

Furthermore, Furman has been instrumental in SuperSport’s continental exploits as they reached the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history, and he says that they have learnt not to fear anyone in the tournament, thanks to their coach Eric Tinkler.

“We fear no one in the Confederation Cup,” he said.

“We have learnt that from our coach Tinkler. We are in the last four of this continental tournament because we are good,” he concluded.