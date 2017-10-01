Dean Furman delighted Jeremy Brockie remained at SuperSport United

Brockie nearly left the club prior to the start of the season following huge interest from Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman is glad that Jeremy Brockie eventually remained at the club despite handing in a transfer request at the start of the season.

"I was delighted that he stayed, and when I was away with Bafana Bafana, I couldn't wait for the transfer window to close,” Furman told the media.

After handing in the request, Brockie was dropped from the squad as United stood firm on their decision not to sell him.

He later returned and wasted no time in showing his prowess with a brace that took them to the final of the MTN8 set for October 14 against Cape Town City in Durban.

"So, we know what Brockie brings us. Brockie just consistently scores goals. He scored two goals against Maritzburg United and he plays in the big games and score goals,” Furman said.

As it stands, the 29-year-old is just four goals shy of equaling the late Abram Raselemane’s all-time goalscoring record for the club.

"He always gives a threat and of course we are delighted that he's still wearing a SuperSport shirt. We are hoping for many more years to come,” Furman added.