Debutant Ashton at the double in emphatic Toulon win

New signing Chris Ashton looked at home in the French top flight on his debut, scoring two tries in a big victory over Pau.

Chris Ashton scored a second-half double on his competitive debut as Toulon started the Top 14 season with an emphatic 41-14 drubbing of Pau on Sunday.

The former Saracens and England wing touched down twice in quick succession during the second half at Stade Mayol, where the three-time European champions outscored Pau by four tries to two.

Hugo Bonneval, another new recruit, and Marcel van der Merwe went over in the first half and Anthony Belleau scored 13 points from the tee to put Toulon 23-7 up at the break, Pierrick Gunther crossing for the visitors.

Ashton stole the show following the interval, intercepting a stray pass from Colin Slade to score his first try and finishing off a slick move on the right six minutes later.

The clinical Ashton also produced a try-saving tackle in an impressive bow in the French top flight, while Bonneval took his points tally to 21 as Toulon hit the ground running.

Florian Nicot scored the other try for a Pau side that were soundly beaten.