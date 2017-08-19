Debutant Solanke, Mane inspire Liverpool to Crystal Palace victory

The English-born Nigerian came off the bench for his bow to assist the Senegal international in leading the Reds to their first league victory

Debutant Dominic Solanke and Sadio Mane were in fine form for Liverpool in Saturday’s English Premier League 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Senegalese second half goal was all that was needed by the home team to seal maximum points against a tough Frank De Boer’s side following a goalless first half.

Solanke was introduced as a 71st minute substitute for Georginio Wijnaldum for his league debut and provided a breakthrough for Jurgen Klopp’s men as Mane brilliantly poked home the match winning goal when the ball deflected off a Palace defender two minutes later.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah made his Anfield debut as a second half substitute for Daniel Sturridge while Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp replaced Patrick van Aanholt in the final six minutes of the encounter.

Crystal Palace, having lost their opening game against Huddersfield Town will continue to aim for their first Premier League victory when they welcome Swansea City to the Selhurst Park on August 26 while Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield for their next league encounter after their Uefa Champions League qualification fixture against Hoffenheim on Wednesday.