The decision to hire Sam Allardyce tells Everton fans all they need to know about Farhad Moshiri

Everton, so tired of not being able to compete financially with those above, have followed a path that has taken them towards an owner who is the focus of a Panorama investigation; someone, indeed, who suddenly is so desperate to remain in the Premier League, he is thinking about leaning on a manager that not so long ago was sacked from his dream job in disgrace.

That, though, appears to matter little now to a club that prides itself on a very particular set of values because Sam Allardyce has since reminded them of their survival instinct.

The reality of the matter is, Farhad Moshiri, according to the law, might not have done anything wrong in his purchase of Everton. It is fair to say as well that Marco Silva is Moshiri’s preference but his recruitment is more complicated contractually, and should he choose Allardyce instead - following the advice from Director of Football Steve Walsh – the former England manager might prove himself capable of keeping Everton up – perhaps even stay a little longer – and ultimately be remembered for completing the job he was hired for.

There is a dangerous assumption that Allardyce means results and safety, however. He has managed before in a place where quite simply his face did not fit, a place where there was a culture of suspicion behind the scenes because not everyone really knew what Mike Ashley’s intentions were in 2007, a summer where reasonable investment on players led to expectations that could not be met. That place was Newcastle. Allardyce was appointed in the May, he was sacked the following January but the momentum against him had started in October.

He would arrive at Goodison Park at a different moment, where the corkscrew of confidence has already been identified as someone else's mistake. Yet while Evertonians might be slightly more understanding over his appointment initially because of the context involved, he will need to achieve results quickly with a team that does not have pace or crossing ability on the wings, nor the physical capacity in attack to consume opposition defences. That will be the case for the first six weeks of any manager's reign.