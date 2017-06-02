In defence of Nick Kyrgios: Why the outrageously talented Australian needs our patience, not more criticism

It had all appeared to all be going so well for Nick Kyrgios at the start of his French Open second-round match against Kevin Anderson. But then, as has so often happened before, the Australian’s game disintegrated and he lost, 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2. His defeat to a player languishing 37 places behind him in the ATP rankings mean he has now exited his last two Grand Slams at the second-round stage.

But, predictably, his performance in the defeat — especially that positive start — have not been the primary talking points in the wake of his loss. Instead, a short video of Kyrgios furiously smashing his racquet against a Perrier water box, in front of a trio of completely bewildered schoolchildren, has dominated the post-match reaction.

Another Grand Slam loss, another spectacular racquet smash — same old headlines. “Nick Kyrgios, bad day pour le bad boy,” screamed the Europe1 Sports report. “Nick Kyrgios is latest sore loser to go ham on his racket,” complained American broadcaster CBS. Closer to home, the Mirror opted for “Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios throws tennis temper tantrum during defeat”.

Once again, it is open season on the combustible Aussie, whose habit of running his mouth and imploding in completely winnable matches has seen him become something of an easy target for fans and journalists alike. But it is hardly fair to single Kyrgios out for criticism. He is far from the first person to obliterate his racquet at this tournament, and has been dealing with more than most over the days and weeks leading into the second Slam of the season.

For one thing, his grandfather Christos passed away at the end of April, a loss which hit Kyrgios hard. The American player Steve Johnson is also in mourning and spoke movingly of his father in a press conference after winning a match this week. And so, after his defeat to Anderson, Kyrgios was asked if he could speak about his grandfather in a similar way, to reveal a little about how he had been coping with his loss.

He couldn’t. “I mean, it was — yeah, when I was back home, it was tough,” he began to reply. He added: “I mean, I can't talk about it. I can’t,” and then left the conference.

And then there are the on-court problems. Kyrgios is not alone in disliking clay as a surface: the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray all had to work exceptionally hard to adjust their games to the surface (and the three only share two Roland Garros titles between them) while women’s World No 1 Angelique Kerber has spoken openly about her struggles on the surface throughout her career.

Kyrgios elaborated on his relationship with the red stuff after his first round win against Philipp Kohlschreiber. “I don't really like running. That's one thing,” he replied. “So when the rally gets pretty long I tend to just go for a low-percentage shot.” The passing of his grandfather also meant that he arrived in Paris without a full set of clay-court tune-ups under his belt, having played in just four matches on clay this season.

