Charlie Daniels pens new Bournemouth deal after City wonderstrike

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels has signed a new three-year contract at Vitality Stadium.

The 31-year-old - celebrating his birthday on Thursday - initially signed for the then League One side in November 2011, making his move from Leyton Orient permanent two months later.

Daniels has starred at left back in the top three tiers for Bournemouth, making more than 200 appearances for the club in that time.

"I've been at the club for six years now, so staying here was a simple decision," he told Bournemouth's official website. "I couldn't wait to sign the new contract and can't wait to see what the next few years has to hold."

Daniels has played in each of Bournemouth's three Premier League defeats so far this season, scoring a stunning opening goal against Manchester City prior to the international break.

He joins team-mates Joshua King and Tyrone Mings in penning a new deal with the club.