‘He is definitely one for the future,’ Arsenal's Iwobi tips Reiss Nelson for greatness

The Super Eagles forward reserved special praise for the youngster following his dazzling form in the Gunners youth team this season

Alex Iwobi has hailed Arsenal forward Reiss Neslon as a special talent who has got the potentials to be one the future stars of the north London club.

The England youth international led the Gunners U23 team to 4-3 victory over Manchester City on Monday. And the Nigeria international said he is surprised to be the 17-year-old’s motivation and tipped him to be one of the prospects of the Emirates Stadium outfit.

Nelson grabbed a brace for the Steve Gatting’s men against the Citizens’ youth team which doubles his goal tally to four in two games in the Professional Development League this season.

“Coming from him, that is a surprise - the way he talks to me, you wouldn’t think I’m his inspiration!” Iwobi told Arsenal Player.

“To be his inspiration, that’s crazy. But he’s a young lad, he’s got a long way to do and I'm sure he knows what to do.

“Last season when Reiss was training with us you could see he was a special talent. He’s got good feet, good awareness, his technique is amazing - he’s definitely one for the future.

“Most young players when they come into the first team, they look nervous, you normally have to introduce them and make it easy for them. But straight away he was calling for the ball, he’s demanding things - he plays like he’s mature, he’s comfortable. It’s good for him.”