Dejan Lovren accuses Romelu Lukaku of deliberately stamping on his face

Dejan Lovren is convinced that Romelu Lukaku deliberately stood on his face in a coming together during Liverpool vs Man Utd

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren accused Romelu Lukaku of a deliberate stamp on his face, despite the Football Association deciding there was no case to answer after reviewing an incident in Saturday’s goalless draw with Manchester United.

Lovren writhed in pain after claiming he was targeted by the Belgian in the first half at Anfield, but after studying video evidence the FA determined Lukaku will not be punished.

The Croatian defender, preparing for his side’s Champions League tie in Slovenia on Tuesday, stood by his allegation.

“I made a tackle there. I just felt he was over me and he could move away but to be honest my point of view is that he did it on purpose,” said Lovren.

“It was on the face. Even if he did it normally he would apologise after that but I saw he was nervous during the game so maybe that was also the reason.”

