Dejan Lovren endures a nightmare to forget as Tottenham light up Wembley with demolition of Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur kept the pressure on the two Manchester clubs courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Liverpool that completed a grim day for Merseyside following Arsenal's thrashing of Everton.

Harry Kane, the in-form England striker, took fewer than four minutes to open the scoring as he took full advantage of Lovren's lapse in concentration to get behind the line, dink the ball past Joel Matip and Simon Mignolet and fire the ball into the back of the net.

Things got even better for Spurs within 10 minutes of the opener as Kane broke free down the right, and his inch-perfect pass to Son Hueng-min, who calmly slotted the ball past Mignolet to double the lead.

The game was drifting away from Liverpool, but they hit back through Mohamed Salah to cut the deficit in half as he raced onto a Jordan Henderson through-ball and beat Hugo Lloris.

That would be as good as it got for the Reds though, as just before half-time Dele Alli made it three when he fired in a rebounded free-kick, and Kane completed the rout after the break when the Liverpool defence failed three times to clear the danger, allowing the striker to slot in from close range.

