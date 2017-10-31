Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren reveals vile threat to his family

Dejan Lovren has publicly revealed the sickening abuse that he received on social media in the wake of Liverpool’s defeat by Tottenham earlier this month.

The Croatia international was partly at fault for two of Spurs’ goals inside the opening 20 minutes of the 3-1 defeat, and he was hauled off by his manager Jürgen Klopp after half an hour as the German restructured his side in an attempt to salvage a result.

The German refused to single out Lovren despite the substitution, and he was set to continue in the starting line-up for the following weekend’s encounter with Huddersfield Town, only to withdraw after picking up an injury during the warm-up.

In the wake of that 3-0 victory over the Terriers, Lovren has posted a screengrab of a message that he received on social media that contained a vile threat to his family.

The message, which Lovren posted on his Instragram story, read: “I’m gonna murder ur family u Croatian p****.”

Dejan Lovren re-posted this sickening message on his Instagram account (Instagram/dejanlovren_06) More