Del Neri sacked by Udinese

Luigi Del Neri has been sacked as Udinese head coach after the club lost eight of their first 12 Serie A matches, with Massimo Oddo expected to take over.

The 67-year-old was hired in October 2016 after Udinese's poor start to the 2016-17 campaign, eventually leading the club to a 13th-placed finish, as they escaped the drop.

Del Neri was given a new one-year contract for keeping Udinese up, but they have underwhelmed again at the start of the new season, collecting just 12 points from as many games, with a 1-0 home defeat to Cagliari on Sunday proving the last straw.

That loss leaves Udinese just three points above the bottom three and they face in-form league leaders Napoli this weekend.

Former Italy and AC Milan right-back Oddo is expected to be announced as Del Neri's replacement, the 41-year-old having been out of work since being dismissed by Pescara - who he had previously guided to Serie A promotion - in February.