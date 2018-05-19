Tennis: Del Potro unsure about French Open due to groin injury

Juan Martin del Potro will make a decision on whether he plays the French Open in the coming days after confirming he is battling a groin strain.

Del Potro retired during his third-round Internazionali d'Italia clash against David Goffin on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Argentinian said scans had shown a groin strain, with his availability for the year's second grand slam – which begins on May 27 – to be confirmed.

"After the medical examinations today it has been determined that I have suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome," Del Potro wrote on Twitter.

"I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I can play the French Open.

"Thanks for your support."

After a career riddled by wrist injuries, the 2009 US Open champion has enjoyed a fine few years back on the ATP World Tour, moving up to sixth in the rankings.

Del Potro is a former semi-finalist at Roland Garros, reaching the last four in 2009, while he also got to the quarter-finals in 2012.