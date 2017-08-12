DeLaet goes on spectacular four-hole run at US PGA

Canadian Graham DeLaet went on a stunning run at the US PGA Championship, including almost producing a hole-in-one.

Graham DeLaet gave everyone a show at the US PGA Championship as he went on a remarkable run on the back nine.

The Canadian, playing with nothing to lose at three over, went for the green on the 301-yard 14th at Quail Hollow on Saturday.

His tee shot was tracking the pin the entire way, and it even hit the hole as it rushed a few feet by the cup.

DeLaet went on to make the eagle putt on 14. He then eagled the par-five 15th to go birdie-eagle-eagle to get back to one under for the tournament, and followed that up with another birdie at 16.

DeLaet was trying to become the second player to record a hole-in-one this week, after Dutchman Joost Luiten aced the par-three fourth hole Thursday.

Tony Finau came about an inch away from matching Luiten's ace on the fourth hole while getting off to a hot start in his third round.

