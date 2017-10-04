Dele Ajiboye: I will wait for Super Eagles chance

The goalkeeper is yet to feature for Gernot Rohr’s team, but he believes he will be given an opportunity soon



Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye is happy to bide his time and wait for his chance to prove his worth to Nigeria handler Gernot Rohr.

Ajiboye has yet to see any game time since his belated invitation against Cameroon, but the former Nigeria Under-17 international is confident that his chance will arrive soon.

“Other goalkeepers [Akpeyi and Ezenwa] are not doing badly, but I must keep doing my best and hope I get that chance someday,” Ajiboye told Goal.

“Everything in life is about opportunity and when I have it I hope to use it very well. For now, I am taking my time to learn from others and something tells me the door is not so far away."

When asked about Super Eagles’ chances against the Chipolopolo, the 27-year-old is supremely confident that his team will prove too strong for the visitors.

“I am sure of our [Super Eagles] victory,” he continued.

“We're organised, compact and have a fantastic blend of experience and youth, so Zambia should not pose a big problem.

“Our target is the World Cup ticket and securing a win on Saturday will make that a reality.”