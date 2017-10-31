Dele Alli's best form is coming, just like winter, says Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
In the space of just one answer, Mauricio Pochettino yielded both the carrot and the stick in an assessment of Dele Alli that oscillated between raising questions about his past motivation and predicting that he can now join the world’s greatest players.
Alli is available against Real Madrid tonight for his first Champions League match this season following a three-match suspension and, having cryptically referenced what he called a “strange…difficult” pre-season for the 21-year-old, admitted that Alli himself has been disappointed with his form.
“He was banned and it can affect the motivation about preparing to compete,” said Pochettino. “You feel a little bit down and, sometimes, you stay here at the training ground alone. It's not easy. Maybe he was affected a little bit. But now, we are so happy with what he is doing.
“He is motivated now. His internal motivation is higher now to try to compete at his best level. I am not worried about him. I think he needs to enjoy playing football. He will show his character and personality like he did against Manchester United. I think he is calm. He feels [it] too, because he is disappointed with himself that he's not at his best but it's coming. Like the winter is coming.”
Pochettino grinned both at the analogy and his certainty that Alli is about to hit the heights again of last season but another flare-up on Saturday – this time with Ashley Young – has done nothing to allay ongoing questions about his temperament. Pochettino also contributed to those in the new book, Brave New World, in which he admitted that he reminded Alli last season of what made him the player he is.
“His WhatsApp photo of a cartoon of a boy surrounded by people who all want a piece of him suggests that he needs to be surrounded by the right people,” said Pochettino.
“I often think about that WhatsApp photo. John McDermott (Spurs academy manager) says that when the trough is full, the pigs come from all over to feed.”
Despite his frank message, the overall warmth of Pochettino’s tone was still evident and it was equally instructive that he should decide to take Alli to Madrid for the match two weeks ago even though he was suspended.
“That is so important,” explained Pochettino. “It's something that starts to change in the club: to feel that you are part of the group and the project. That is the last step that we need to be stronger mentally. It's not about running more, doing more sessions, tactics. The last step for us is mental.”
Ahead of a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Madrid, much of the focus again turned to Harry Kane on Tuesday. Kane trained fully following his hamstring injury and, having signalled to watching photographers that he felt good, is expected to start. Jan Vertonghen even claimed that he would rather have Kane spearheading the Tottenham attack than Ronaldo, the newly crowned Fifa player of the year.
“Harry for me is one of the best number nines in Europe, maybe the best,” said Vertonghen. “I wouldn’t swap Harry for any player at the moment.”
Pochettino preferred to spread the compliments and agreed that the “world class” description applied also to Alli. “
Of course,” he said. “He is still so young. The expectation levels on him are massive because he has shown already he is capable. He is a special player. He can improve but you need time. It’s been a short period in which he’s been playing in a professional environment but, every day getting better and not repeating his mistakes, then for sure he can become one of the best in the world.”
Alli will get the chance to compare himself in that company tonight, even if Madrid’s record form – Sunday’s defeat to Girona puts them eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga – ensured that the world “crisis” is already being raised in the Spanish media.
Pochettino is adamant that they remain the world’s best team following consecutive Champions League titles and their manager, Zinedine Zidane, promised a reaction.
"People can think that we're emotionally weak after the last game but that's the opposite of the truth,” he said.