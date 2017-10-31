Dele Alli's best form is coming, just like winter, says Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

In the space of just one answer, Mauricio Pochettino yielded both the carrot and the stick in an assessment of Dele Alli that oscillated between raising questions about his past motivation and predicting that he can now join the world’s greatest players.

Alli is available against Real Madrid tonight for his first Champions League match this season following a three-match suspension and, having cryptically referenced what he called a “strange…difficult” pre-season for the 21-year-old, admitted that Alli himself has been disappointed with his form.

“He was banned and it can affect the motivation about preparing to compete,” said Pochettino. “You feel a little bit down and, sometimes, you stay here at the training ground alone. It's not easy. Maybe he was affected a little bit. But now, we are so happy with what he is doing.

“He is motivated now. His internal motivation is higher now to try to compete at his best level. I am not worried about him. I think he needs to enjoy playing football. He will show his character and personality like he did against Manchester United. I think he is calm. He feels [it] too, because he is disappointed with himself that he's not at his best but it's coming. Like the winter is coming.”

Pochettino grinned both at the analogy and his certainty that Alli is about to hit the heights again of last season but another flare-up on Saturday – this time with Ashley Young – has done nothing to allay ongoing questions about his temperament. Pochettino also contributed to those in the new book, Brave New World, in which he admitted that he reminded Alli last season of what made him the player he is.

Alli and Ashley Young go head to head at Old Trafford