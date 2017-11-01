Dele Alli belongs in games against Europe's finest, not in a sin bin

If Dele Alli has looked a distracted soul of late, there could be no better concentration-sharpener than two goals against Real Madrid at Wembley. You could pick holes in his passing and sometimes unconvincing trickery but not the role he played in a stunning victory by Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals at this level possess an indelible glamour - even the deflected ones, such as Alli’s second, off the legs of Sergio Ramos. However the rest of his season pans out, Tottenham’s young No 20 will always have this night to sustain him. Alli started badly, scored, improved, scored again and then displayed his true potential with a midfield turn, surge and pass to Harry Kane, who set up Christian Eriksen for Tottenham’s third.

By now, Alli had left behind the over-elaboration and loose passing to which he fell in the opening exchanges. His part in the Eriksen goal had everything his admirers have always said he possesses: balance, strength, turning ability and the eye and the boot to deliver a sweetly-weighted, chance-creating pass.

A triumphant return, then, for a player whose manager felt moved to say, on the eve of this contest: “He is motivated now. His internal motivation is higher now to try to compete at his best level. I am not worried about him. I think he needs to enjoy playing football. He will show his character and personality like he did against Manchester United [at the weekend]. I think he is calm. He feels [it] too, because he is disappointed with himself that he's not at his best but it's coming. Like the winter is coming.”

Winter came to Real Madrid, all right. It frosted over their amazing 30-game unbeaten run in Champions League group games, and snowed on their aura. Eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga, they were also a long way behind Spurs here. This was a defining win for Mauricio Pochettino, their manager, and a humiliating blow for Real’s Zinedine Zidane, whose seat he might one day fill.