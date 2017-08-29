Dele Alli insists Tottenham's Wembley woes are not worrying and soon it will become a 'fortress'

Dele Alli is not worried about Tottenham Hotspur 's Wembley struggles and hopes it will soon become a "fortress" for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Having ended their final campaign at White Hart Lane unbeaten in the Premier League, life at their temporary home began with a chastening defeat to rivals Chelsea.

That loss was compounded by Sunday's draw at home against Burnley, although Pochettino was quick to dismiss talk of a 'Wembley curse' after Spurs' record at the new ground extended to just one win in their last 11 matches there.

Alli echoed his manager's sentiments ahead of lining up there for England in Monday's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, with the attacking midfielder confident things will soon turn around.

"Obviously it a different set of fans, but both sets of fans are fantastic," he said, comparing the difference between playing at Wembley for club and country. "I don't think it is too much different.

"Playing for England, your country, is different to playing for your club, because you're with them players all the time and you're with the team all the time, a lot more at your club.

"I think both teams, for Tottenham and for England, we need to make the place a fortress, we need to do as well as we can.

"I think at Tottenham and England we have been playing very well, but more so at Tottenham the results haven't quite been going our way yet but I think there's no need to worry.

"I think if we were playing poorly, then it would be something to worry about.

"But we're playing very well, there's just a few things we need to tighten up on and we've been punished for a few, small errors and switching off at the wrong times in the later stages of the game.

"It is important that we work on that and keep improving, but I think the results will be coming soon."

PA.