Dele Alli reaches Tottenham milestone with 100th club appearance

The England international will become a Spurs centurion in an away date at Everton, with the midfielder now an established figure for club and country

Dele Alli will make his 100th appearance as a Tottenham player during Saturday's Premier League game at Everton.

The 21-year-old signed for Spurs in 2015 from MK Dons and wasted little time in making his mark.

He has been a regular throughout his spell in north London, and has now become a club centurion.

@dele_official will make his 100th appearance in a Spurs shirt this afternoon!

Alli made his debut against Manchester United on August 8, 2015.

He went on to end his debut campaign with 46 appearances in all competitions, before adding another 50 to his tally last season.

With Mauricio Pochettino continuing to view him as a key figure, Alli has quickly reached the 100-game mark this term

In his 99 outings to date, the highly-rated midfielder has netted 34 goals.

His efforts have also seen him become an important figure for his country, with Alli already boasting 21 England caps to his name.

He will be hoping that there are many more outings to come, both domestically and internationally, but for now he can take pride in the fact that he has joined an exclusive club at Tottenham.