Dele Alli video footage supports England midfielder's claim that he was swearing at Kyle Walker, not the referee

Video footage has emerged that appears to support Dele Alli’s claim that he was showing his middle finger at England teammate Kyle Walker and not the referee, but that has not stopped calls for the midfielder to be banned due to his responsibility as a role model.

The Tottenham midfielder was captured on camera flicking his middle finger at someone during England’s 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Monday night, a result that puts them on the cusp of qualification for the 2018 Rugby World Cup.

Both Gareth Southgate, the England manager, and Alli himself rejected accusations that he aimed the gesture at referee Clerment Turpin, and both claimed that the 21-year-old was actually engaging in a private joke with his former Tottenham colleague Walker.

Footage has now emerged of Alli’s gesture from a wider angle that appears to support his case, although it is not definitive proof given that Turpin is still relatively close to Alli’s eyeline if he is looking towards Walker.

Watch the video below...

Is this the angle that shows Dele Alli was gesturing to Kyle Walker and not the referee? pic.twitter.com/bAiT9lWWiW — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 5, 2017

Despite his defence, many fans were still disappointed to see Alli make such a gesture given that the match was not only shown on primetime television, but that England matches are regularly attended by a larger ratio of young children than Premier League matches given they are the perfect opportunity for families to watch the national team.

One social media user commented: “Dele Alli should be banned. My 8 year old son watches all these so called stars and copies their celebrations etc. Not acceptable!”

Another added: “Dele Alli is a role model to thousands of kids. He needs to be fined/banned for that @CoachingFamily @GRFootball.”

Alli did apologise for the gesture while explaining that he did not intend to offend with it. He wrote on Twitter after the match: “Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite.”

However, Walker saw the funny side of it, with the Manchester City defender posting a clip of Mr Bean, the famous British character played by actor Rowan Atkinson, performing a similar gesture.