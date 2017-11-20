Dele Alli warned to watch his fingers for reunion with referee Clement Turpin as Tottenham ring changes for Dortmund clash
Mauricio Pochettino will warn Dele Alli to keep a careful eye on his fingers as he prepares to go face-to-face with referee Clement Turpin for the first time since risking a World Cup ban.
Turpin takes charge of Tottenham’s Champions League Group H clash against Borussia Dortmund and Pochettino does not want Alli to take any more chances with the official, having only just returned from a European suspension.
Alli was forced to argue that he had not aimed a single-finger gesture at Turpin during England’s victory over Slovakia in September. Had he been found guilty, then the 21-year-old would have almost certainly been banned for one or two of England’s World Cup group games. But Fifa accepted Alli’s explanation that he had gesticulated at England team-mate Kyle Walker and let him off with a one-match international suspension and a £3,800 fine.
Alli only returned from his European ban for a red card in last season’s Europa League in Tottenham’s last Champions League victory over Real Madrid that secured qualification into the knock-out stage of the competition. And manager Pochettino does not want to lose him again.
Asked about the prospect of Alli’s first meeting with Turpin, Pochettino said: “Thank you for telling me because I didn’t know. It’s important to be aware. I will tell Dele to be careful if he plays. Always it’s important.
“The referee moves on and I’m sure nothing is in his mind to ban him for that situation. But this is always good to know. I will tell Dele.”
Another man who has been involved in recent disciplinary problems is striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who lost his place in the Dortmund team for bad behaviour. But Dortmund manager Peter Bosz confirmed Aubameyang will start against Tottenham, as the German club attempt to improve on their terrible run of form that has seen them lose their last three Bundesliga games.
“Aubameyang will play,” said Bosz. “I told him he wouldn’t play against Stuttgart and afterwards I talked to him again and the team. Today, he trained with the team and told him he’d play.
“I hope there’s a reaction from Aubameyang. We talked about it and tomorrow (Tuesday) is his first game back from the disciplinary action. We talked about it and, from my point of view, it’s finished.”
Pochettino confirmed that he will rotate some players on Tuesday night, which could see Harry Kane given a rest. It also means Danny Rose is in line for a recall after being omitted from the match-day squad to face Arsenal.
“Danny Rose is doing well,” said Pochettino. “The training session on Saturday was tough for him and he will train with the group and then I will decide if he plays (against Dortmund) or not. If you ask about problems, no, there is no issue with him.
“We only rest players who need to rest for different reasons. Always what’s best for them and the team. I hope not too many rest because it’s a Champions League game and we want to win and it’s better to win than to wait for APOEL.
“The objective was to qualify and we achieved that but it’s important to finish first if we can.”
The north London derby defeat to Arsenal has raised questions over Tottenham’s ability to win big games away from home. But Pochettino is not worried about his side’s form on the road.
“We are so happy if we analyse the last three seasons with how the clubs is improving,” said Pochettino. “Now the expectation is to win the Champions League and the Premier League. Our project medium and long term is to buy the best players, and try to win.
“I am happy with the pressure and criticism. It means people expect more of us. People consider us at this level. We are so calm and we know very well we have improved a lot in every single aspect. Every club in the top six has trouble to compete away from home. If you look on the internet to see what happened with the other clubs, you will be surprised because we are better than others away from home.
“Tomorrow (Tuesday) is another game, winning here is difficult. Dortmund are a very good team. Our challenge is to finish top of a tough group.”