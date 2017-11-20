Dele Alli warned to watch his fingers for reunion with referee Clement Turpin as Tottenham ring changes for Dortmund clash

Mauricio Pochettino will warn Dele Alli to keep a careful eye on his fingers as he prepares to go face-to-face with referee Clement Turpin for the first time since risking a World Cup ban.

Turpin takes charge of Tottenham’s Champions League Group H clash against Borussia Dortmund and Pochettino does not want Alli to take any more chances with the official, having only just returned from a European suspension.

Alli was forced to argue that he had not aimed a single-finger gesture at Turpin during England’s victory over Slovakia in September. Had he been found guilty, then the 21-year-old would have almost certainly been banned for one or two of England’s World Cup group games. But Fifa accepted Alli’s explanation that he had gesticulated at England team-mate Kyle Walker and let him off with a one-match international suspension and a £3,800 fine.

Alli only returned from his European ban for a red card in last season’s Europa League in Tottenham’s last Champions League victory over Real Madrid that secured qualification into the knock-out stage of the competition. And manager Pochettino does not want to lose him again.

Asked about the prospect of Alli’s first meeting with Turpin, Pochettino said: “Thank you for telling me because I didn’t know. It’s important to be aware. I will tell Dele to be careful if he plays. Always it’s important.

“The referee moves on and I’m sure nothing is in his mind to ban him for that situation. But this is always good to know. I will tell Dele.”

Dele Alli was caught swearing by the cameras More