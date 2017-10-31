Delhi High Court sets aside election of Praful Patel as AIFF president

Following sports activist Rahul Mehra's PIL, Delhi High Court has set aside the election of AIFF president Praful Patel...

Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, set aside the election of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel as it violated the National Sports Code. The court order also called for fresh elections within five months.

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi has been appointed as the makeshift administrator of AIFF.

Sports activist Rahul Mehra had filed a PIL with the Delhi High Court last year in which he exposed the apex body as to how they disregarded several provisions of Sports Code during the electoral process.

Delhi HC in my PIL sets aside election of @praful_patel as it violated Govt SportsCode. @DrSYQuraishi appointed as the Administrator of AIFF — Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) October 31, 2017

Goa Football Association President Elvis Gomes took to Twitter to Rahul Mehra for his efforts. The Goa FA has been at crossroads with the AIFF regarding electoral and administrative issues.

Thanks Rahulji for your relentless fight to cleanse sports bodies. Goa FA was kept out as they wanted yes men. We stand vindicated https://t.co/GEpphqRVqa — Elvis Gomes (@ielvisgomes) October 31, 2017

Praful Patel was re-elected into his office for a third consecutive time in December 2016 in AIFF Annual General Meeting.

Patel, who is a Member of Parliament and a former Minister of Civil Aviation & Heavy Industries, had been serving as president of the nation's football governing body since 2008.

He began as an acting president in 2008 and then took over as full-time president in October 2009 before earning a second stint with the top job in December 2012.