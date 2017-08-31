Delighted Aina keen on Nigeria debut

The Hull City defender says he is still in dreamland after he reported to the Eagles’ camp ahead of Cameroon tie but hopes to play very soon

Ola Aina is delighted with his invite to the Nigeria national team ahead of Friday's 2018 World Cup Qualifying clash against Cameroon and hopes to revel in his 'proudest moment' very soon.

Aina was a former England youth international having played for their U17,U18, U19 and U20 teams before he pledged allegiance to Nigeria in May. And he hinted Goal about his 'almost completed' nationality switch process.

The Hull City right-back is keen on making his international debut for the Super Eagles and hopes he achieves that soon enough.

“I am very happy to be here. I am very proud and honoured to be wearing the Super Eagles’ jersey. It has been a dream come true for me and I am relishing every second of my stay here. I hope the issue behind my eligibility is sorted soon so that I can be allowed to play for Nigeria,” Aina told Goal .

“I have been told the process is almost completed. I have my Nigerian passport now and other documents are almost formalized.

"I can’t wait put on the green and white colours of Nigeria. It will be my proudest moment."