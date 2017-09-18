Delighted Ezenwa focused only on Wafu Cup on Nations

The Super Eagles skipper has expressed joy at their progress against the hosts and also reiterated his focus is primarily on the competition

Ikechukwu Ezenwa is delighted with Nigeria's progress to the semi-final of the Wafu Cup of Nations after they saw off hosts, Ghana on Monday evening.

Goals from Anthony Okpotu and Moses Eneji helped the Super Eagles cage Maxwell Konadu's men at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Producing breathtaking displays between the sticks for Nigeria B, the FC IfeanyiUbah shot-stopper says top on his priority is achieving success with Salisu Yusuf's men.

"I feel very happy and going into the semifinals is a thing of joy,'' Ezenwa told Goal.

''Everyone is happy and I think Nigerians are happy for the victory as well.

"I think [the victory] is a good one because I think I'm building my confidence and I'm looking forward to [Nigeria's national team] games. But the most important thing, for now, is the Wafu Cup of Nations."

Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations