Demarai Gray targets England call-up after recent selections from U21s give young players huge boost
Demarai Gray is targeting promotion to the senior England squad after emerging as a key player in Claude Puel's Leicester revolution.
Gray is a regular with the U21s but is now dreaming of gatecrashing next year’s World Cup, insisting new Leicester manager Puel will prove crucial in his development.
England’s Gareth Southgate was at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, with Gray seizing his chance to impress in another vibrant attacking Leicester performance.
The 21-year-old winger struggled for games under Claudio Ranieri, and then Craig Shakespeare, but signed a new four-year contract last week and has started both games since Puel’s appointment.
“I see he [Southgate] has selected some of the other U21s which is a big confidence boost for that squad. I think it is about playing regular games for your club and that is what I am doing right now,” said Gray.
“Hopefully after the international break I can remain consistent and get a call-up.
“I am happy to be getting coached. I think at my age it is important to always be developing. I think he [Puel] can help me become a better player.
“I want to work hard and it is nice to know I have a manager who is backing me and wants to put me in the starting XI. As long as I remain consistent I am going to keep improving as a player.”
Gray is quick and direct, two qualities that defenders detest, and his decision making has already improved dramatically since Puel’s arrival.
This performance in the Potteries cannot have escaped Southgate’s attention, but it will require consistency to boost his hopes of making the World Cup squad.
It was not a good afternoon for one of his team-mates, however. Harry Maguire has been named in Southgate’s squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil but endured a chastening experience here.
He was arguably at fault for both Stoke goals and then suffered the ignominy of missing the team coach as he was doing a drugs test after the game.
Peter Crouch capitalised on Maguire’s second lapse in concentration to level for Stoke, triggering another plea for game-time from the former England international.
Mark Hughes, the Stoke manager, is considering a start for Crouch after the international break and insists he will not be sold in January.
“He’s very effective and I know a lot of clubs would love to have Peter Crouch on their roster so we’re pleased he’s here. We know how to deal with him, how to make sure he’s effective in terms of his preparation so there’s no reason for him to leave,” he said.
“He’s unique in terms of what he gives us and obviously he’s still very adept at what he does. We will give him the games that he needs here, without a shadow of a doubt.”
Leicester had taken the lead through Vicente Iborra, before Xherdan Shaqiri’s well-taken equaliser. Riyad Mahrez put the visitors back in front on the hour before Crouch’s textbook header settled an absorbing encounter.