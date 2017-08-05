Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says 'all players' want to play for a team like Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has not ruled out a move to replace Neymar at Barcelona, the Borussia Dortmund forward saying it is a pleasure to be linked.

Neymar departed Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million deal this week, opening up a vacancy alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barca's forward line.

Dembele has been named alongside the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Eden Hazard as contenders to fill the Brazilian's boots after impressing for Dortmund in his first season since signing from Rennes.

And Dembele has not ruled out making the switch should Barca come calling.

"I've seen it in the press and it's a great club," he is quoted as telling Spanish television channel Gol. "All players would like to play in a team like that.

"It's a pleasure to be able to see your name on the list of players that Barca wants, we'll see what happens."

Discussing Neymar's move to Paris, Dembele added: "He is one of the best in the world.

"I'm surprised he's leaving Barcelona, ​​but he'll have his reasons."

Dembele scored six goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund last season.