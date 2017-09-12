Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus

Barcelona will seek revenge for their Champions League elimination against Juventus last season and have Ousmane Dembele in their first XI.

Ousmane Dembele will make his full debut for Barcelona in Tuesday's Champions League Group D match against Juventus at Camp Nou.

Dembele became Barcelona's record signing when he joined for an initial €105million from Borussia Dortmund last month and he came off the bench for a maiden outing against Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday.

The France winger laid on Luis Suarez to complete a 5-0 rout of Barca's city rivals and he comes into Ernesto Valverde's side for Gerard Deulofeu in the only change from the weekend line-up.

Barcelona beat Juventus in the 2015 Champions League final but were dumped out of last season's competition at the quarter-final stage by Massimiliano Allegri's men.