Dembele takes Neymar’s Barcelona No.11 shirt

The France international will follow in the footsteps of Rivaldo and Marc Overmars following his move from Borussia Dortmund

Ousmane Dembele has big boots to fill at Barcelona – or more accurately a big shirt.

The €105 million signing from Borussia Dortmund has replaced Neymar at the Camp Nou club and has also claimed the Brazilian’s squad No.11.

Barca 7/5 to win La Liga with dabblebet

Neymar left Barca in acrimonious circumstances when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record €222 million deal, leaving vacant his position in the side and the shirt. Dembele will be charged with filling both.

He arrives in Catalunya having initially taken the No.23 when he started his professional career with Rennes, while last term in Dortmund he sported the 7 top.

By taking the 11 shirt in Barcelona, he joins an illustrious list of players to have claimed the top, including Rivaldo, Marc Overmars and Txiki Begiristain.

He will hope, however, for more sustained success with Barca than some previous incumbents have enjoyed, including Bojan, Jeffren Suarez and Thiago Alcantara.

All three youngsters eventually left the club, having failed to break through as regulars.