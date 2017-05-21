Who is Demetri Mitchell? Manchester United full-back who could play against Crystal Palace

Demetri Mitchell is one of several Manchester United youngsters in line to make their senior debuts for the club on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho expected to name a weakened side against Crystal Palace.

Date of birth: 11 January 1997 (20 years old)

Place of birth: Manchester

Position: Full-back/Winger

Background

Mitchell’s name will be familiar to those who have been paying attention to United’s teamsheets over the last couple of weeks.

The young full-back travelled with United’s squad for the defeat at Arsenal, but was not named among Mourinho’s substitutes on that occasion. Mitchell was, however, promoted to the bench for the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur a week later.

He retained his pace among the substitutes for the midweek draw at Southampton, but once again was not called upon by Mourinho. On Sunday, with the majority of United’s first-team expected to be rested, Mitchell could finally be handed a senior debut.

A Manchester-born prospect, Mitchell has been a regular for United’s Under-23s this season, making a total of 19 appearances for Nicky Butt’s side and impressing, despite being forced to undergo a radical change in his game.



The youngster started the season as a pacey, tricky forward but after Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s ill-fated loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mitchell had to transfer those skills and adapt to become an attacking full-back.

The ease with which he has made the switch impressed many at United and led to him being nominated for the club’s Reserve Team Player of the Year award, but he lost out to Axel Tuanzebe on Thursday night.

Mitchell may yet find himself operating as a forward again, but he is likely to fill in at full-back if called upon against Palace.

Career highlight

An England youth international, Mitchell was part of the side which won the 2014 Under-17 European Championships, playing in all three group games.

What they say

Tony Park, United youth historian, said of Mitchell before his switch to full-back: “He’s got all the qualities to be a class forward… He’s much silkier than [Marcus] Rashford, he’s got more skill on the ball than Marcus does, but he has not got the physique that Marcus does either.”