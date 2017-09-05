Dempsey sets USMNT record for most World Cup qualifying appearances

With his start against Honduras on Tuesday, Clint Dempsey broke Landon Donovan's mark for the most all-time World Cup qualifying appearances for the U.S. men's national team.

Dempsey made his 41st World Cup qualifying appearance for the USA, as he looks to take part in his fourth World Cup next summer in Russia.

Dempsey WCQ gfx More

The Seattle Sounders man may not hold the record for long, however, with Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley right behind him.

Dempsey can break another of Donovan's records if he scores against the Catrachos, as the two players are tied for the most all-time USMNT goals with 57 apiece.