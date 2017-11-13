Denmark's World Cup hopes hang in the balance - but does Christian Eriksen hold all the answers?

Back in the middle of August, when Barcelona were pushing for the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool - and beginning to get a little agitated about the prolonged process - there were other highly influential figures at Camp Nou beginning to suggest they should go in another direction.

Specifically, a No 10 who better suited the direction of their play: Christian Eriksen. Overtures were even made to his representatives, although it was quickly realised Tottenham Hotspur would be even tougher to deal with than Liverpool. The feeling among some Barca coaches and directors was that Eriksen’s fluidly brilliant link-up play was a better fit for their famed philosophy, and thereby worth pursuing in future.

Right now, that ability - as well as his greatly increased productivity for Spurs - has made the 25-year-old one of the best playmakers in the world. This has also made him someone at the right age and stage of his career ready to take command at a World Cup.

One big factor threatening his very appearance in Russia, however, is that it is this very ability and skill that Denmark really failed to take advantage of in the play-off first-leg 0-0 draw against Ireland on Saturday. It was actually rather striking, and went some way to explaining why Eriksen only had one proper attempt on goal. He was regularly bypassed, Denmark so often looking to play the ball over him so it would come back to him, rather than actually getting him on it to drive play.

It was as if manager Aage Hareide wanted Eriksen to merely top off any move with his talent, rather than actually building attacks through him. It also seemed something of a waste of what is undeniably their best weapon, especially given the way Eriksen has thrived and evolved in the Mauricio Pochettino system that makes him so central.