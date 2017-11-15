Denmark coach 'thanks' Ireland for giving Christian Eriksen space to run riot

Denmark coach Age Hareide cheekily thanked the Republic of Ireland for allowing Christian Eriksen the space to strike a vital hat-trick in their World Cup play-off second leg.

The Spurs midfielder was Denmark's man-of-the-match in a 5-1 win in Dublin which secured their place in Russia next summer.

After a cagey stalement in the opening leg, Ireland manager Martin O'Neill's expansive tactics last night were heavily criticised and his Dane counterpart Hareide compounded the misery with his post-match comments.

"I was surprised really because I think they played in a diamond - the midfield - with two forwards, and our centre-halves can handle two forwards, but that gave a lot of space in centre midfield for Eriksen," he said.

"Just to say (to Ireland), 'thank you very much for giving us space', because they locked us down in Parken very well and Eriksen was very much out of the game and today he was fantastic.

"He's a fantastic player on the ball and he works hards for the team all the time so he's an inspiration for all the lads around him. If you give him the ball, something happens and I think that's the difference between the sides."

Former Ireland international and pundit Keith Andrews called Ireland's performance "clueless" and bemoaned their "lack of cohesion".

O'Neill's gung-ho approach also surprised Niall Quinn who couldn't believe the manager detracted from his usual methods.

O'Neill's tactics surprised pundits and fans Credit: Action Images More