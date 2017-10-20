Denmark in pay dispute and Eniola Aluko bravery in FA racism row

The campaign against sexual discrimination in relation to gender pay gap secured a huge boost with the recent announcement of the Norwegian Football Association to offer equal pay to male and female players representing the country.

While women are still in wide jubilation, Norwegian midfielder Caroline Graham Hansen also took to social media to celebrate the equal pay, happening for the first time in football.

This means the country's female players will get almost double of their previous pay from 3.1m krone (£296,845) to 6m krone (£574,540) like the men.

The nation's FA decision is certainly a great leap for world football. Beyond football, the demand for equal pay relates to the full range of payments and benefits, including basic pay, non-salary payments, bonuses, and allowances.

Some countries have moved faster than others in addressing the problem, while some see it as a mere outrageous request, ignoring women working hard as men and almost as good as them.

Unfortunately, it is a contrasting fortune for Denmark women international players, who are currently staging a boycott over the contractual dispute. This resulted to the calling off a Fifa Women's World Cup qualifier clash with Sweden billed for October 20 after negotiations have broken down on Wednesday.

Nigeria women held a sit-in protest over unpaid allowances and bonuses before besieging the street to protest their unpaid wages having won the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations last December. Brazil's Christine Rozeira took to social media to berate the ill-treatment received from the country's FA in September.

Eight former Brazil players penned an open letter criticising their set-up and demanding greater respect. Denmark remains locked in a bitter dispute with their FA, having pulled out of a friendly against the Netherlands, and are threatening to sit out their first World Cup 2019 qualifier until progress was made. Negotiations have repeatedly stalled, and collapsed again at the weekend, throwing their next set of fixtures into doubt.