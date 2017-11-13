Denmark ready to 'fight' Republic of Ireland for World Cup spot in crucial play-off second leg

Denmark defender Andreas Bjelland says his team have “the fight to match” Ireland ahead of their World Cup play-off second leg in Dublin on Tuesday. Saturday’s 0-0 in Copenhagen saw a lot of discussion and respect from the Danish side about Ireland’s famed spirit and defiance, but that led to a response with centre-half Bjelland insisting that his team can match them for that tenacity if required.

The Denmark manager, Aage Hareide, meanwhile said he expects Ireland to sit back deep similarly to the first leg, and believes one strike could be enough to send Denmark through, given that it would be an away goal.

“We have the fight to match them,” Bjelland said. “We will fight with them if they want to fight.”

Hareide similarly backed his players when it was put to him that Irish midfielder David Meyler had said Denmark just don’t have the “character, heart and desire” that Ireland do.

“My thought is that he doesn’t know the players,” Hareide said. “When I started, I didn’t know the players. I know them. Our player are spread out around Europe. They don’t get that far if they don’t have the heart to play football.

“We must try to get a goal, that is our main aim. It will be more difficult [for them] to get back in the game. That will make them even more eager to defend but we know one goal can be enough.

“We will build on what we did in Copenhagen, which was very good. We had the ball a lot and created chances but sometimes you don’t succeed. In the match we had 587 passes - 85 per cent to a Danish shirt. Ireland have 206 passes and had 60 per cent. So we had to make the game and we expect to do the same here."

Hareide disputed the idea Ireland would step out and take the initiative in the second leg, after playing so defensively in Copenhagen.